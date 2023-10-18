EFF, ANC must take accountability for Ekurhuleni's fiscal crisis – ActionSA

The call comes despite Ekurhuleni Finance MMC Nkululeko Dunga denouncing claims suggesting that the municipality is facing money troubles.

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA in Ekurhuleni has called for the African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to take accountability for the city's declining financial state.

This is despite Finance MMC Nkululeko Dunga denouncing claims suggesting the municipality is facing a fiscal crisis.

The ANC, which governs the city with the EFF, also raised concerns over the city's poor revenue enhancement systems.

READ MORE:

While the ANC and ActionSA claimed that the City of Ekurhuleni has no money, Dunga, who is from the EFF, said the city's finances remained intact.

Speaking at a media briefing on Tuesday, Dunga stated that there seemed to be a concerted effort to paint a non-existent picture of the state of the metro's coffers.

However, ActionSA, which believes the ANC-EFF coalition is pushing the city toward a meltdown, said that Ekurhuleni currently owed creditors almost R4 billion.

The party called for an improvement in revenue collection, attracting investments, and increasing the collection of municipal rates and taxes.