Economist believes increase in CPI will lead to interest rate hike

JOHANNESBURG - An economist believes the increase in the consumer price index (CPI) will likely lead to an interest rate hike from the South African Reserve Bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

The CPI rose from 4.8% in August to 5.4% in September reaching the same levels as it did in June last year.

High fuel prices have been cited by Statistics South Africa as the driving factor for the increase.

In its last two meetings, the MPC kept the repo rate unchanged at 8.25% as inflation showed a steady decline.

However, the committee did warn of the risks related to inflation stating that it would keep the policy restrictive and hike rates where necessary.

"It means the inflation expectations are going to be higher, and if they are higher, they will always increase the repo rate," said economist Bonke Dumisa.

Food inflation has also played a role in the September CPI figures after five months of the index showed a decline.