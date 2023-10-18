Dirco dismisses SAJBD claim that Pandor supported Hamas attack on Israel

The South African Jewish Board of Deputies claims that International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor expressed this sentiment during a call with the leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has dismissed claims by the South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) that Minister Naledi Pandor pledged support for the attack launched on Israel by Hamas.

The allegations were made by the organisation on Tuesday.

It claims the minister expressed this sentiment during a call with the leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh.

However, the department said that during the call, Pandor only reiterated the South African government's solidarity with Palestine.

The department said that during the minister's call with the leader of the group, she expressed the country's support of Palestine.

It said that the leader of Hamas made a request to speak to the minister to discuss how humanitarian aid would be sent to Gaza and other parts of Palestine.

The department said the allegations were untrue and were meant to paint the minister in a bad light.

To date, thousands of people have been killed in the Middle East as the conflict between Hamas and Israel continues.

The war has been ongoing for 11 days now, with the remaining residents in Gaza currently without water or electricity.