CT politicians must 'prioritise fixing broken environments' to curb crime – Good

The Good Party has called on the City of Cape Town, the Western Cape and national government to spend more money on fixing Cape communities tormented by crime.

CAPE TOWN - The Good Party has called on the City of Cape Town, the Western Cape and national government to spend more money on fixing Cape communities tormented by crime.

This followed the murders of ten people in Cape Town and the recording of 170 shooting incidents in a two-hour period last weekend.

Earlier in October, Police Minister Bheki Cele revealed that there were 130 murders in the Western Cape in the last week of September alone.

READ: ‘Crime can’t be reduced until Bheki Cele & SAPS come to the table’ – WC DA

There were also reports of increased crime in townships regarded as hotspots, such as Gugulethu, Manenberg, and Mitchells Plain.

Cele also announced that 2,600 police recruits would be deployed to the province.

Good Party's councillor in the City of Cape Town, Jonathan Cupido, said these numbers told a graphic story.

"Cape Town needs better trained police on the ground, and more intelligent and strategic management of police resources. But what Cape Town needs more than anything else, if it is to contribute to reducing lawlessness, is for its politicians to prioritise fixing the broken environments that spawn broken families and cultures of crime."