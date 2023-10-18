CPI increase due to high fuel costs - Stats SA

The CPI rose from 4.8% in August to 5.4% in September, reaching the same levels as it did in June 2022.

JOHANNESBURG - Statistics SA has attributed the latest increase in the Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) to high fuel costs.

There have been three consecutive fuel price increases in the country, pushing the price of fuel to over R25 per litre.

StatsSA said this has been reflected in the latest CPI increase.

It said the fuel index increased for the second consecutive month, rising by 7,6% between August and September.

Sitting at R25 per litre, the fuel price has reached some of the highest prices since August 2022.

"The price of inland 95-octane petrol hit a 13-month high of R24,54 in September," said Stats SA chief director for price statistics, Patrick Kelly.

Despite the CPI reaching 5.4%, the index remains within the reserve bank's inflation target range of between 3 and 6%.