CPI figure rises to 5.4% for September - Stats SA data
JOHANNESBURG - The consumer price inflation (CPI) has risen from 4.8% in August to 5.4% in September.
This is according to the latest data from Stats SA.
This increase is within the South African Reserve Bank's target range of between 3% and 6%.
Stats SA chief director for price statistics, Patric Kelly: "The CPI increased by 0.6% between August and September, of which 0.4% was contributed by transport. The fuel index increased for a second consecutive month, rising by 7.6% between August and September. The price of inland 95 octane petrol hit a 13-month high of R24.54 in September."
Annual #CPI inflation accelerated for a second consecutive month, rising to 5,4% in September from 4,8% in August and 4,7% in July.' Stats SA (@StatsSA) October 18, 2023
