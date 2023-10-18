Court hears Zulu royal succession is not automatically decided by birth

Prince Mbonisi's lawyer reminded the court that the late Goodwill Zwelithini nominated his wife, the late Queen Mantfombi, as regent in his will, arguing that this confirmed that Misuzulu kaZwelithini is not entitled to the throne by birthright.

JOHANNESBURG - AmaZulu royal prince Mbonisi Zulu said Misuzulu kaZwelithini is not entitled to the throne by birthright, since his father did not name him as his successor.

Advocate Thabani Masuku, who is representing Mbonisi poked holes into the argument that Misuzulu had a birthright to become king.

Wednesday was the third and final day of Prince Simakade’s application to overturn the certification of his half-brother as the Zulu king.

Ahead of the final day of arguments, members from both the Prince Simakade and Misizulu sung and danced together inside the Pretoria High Court.

[WATCH] Spirits are high at the Pretoria High Court on the third and final day in the civil matter for the Zulu throne.



Prince Simakade Zulu has brought an application seeking to overturn the certification of his half brother, Misizulu KaZwelithini as Amazulu King. TCG pic.twitter.com/WdaCBmzLO3 ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 18, 2023

Masuku reminded the court that the late Goodwill Zwelithini nominated his wife, the late Queen Mantfombi, as regent in his will, saying that this confirmed that succession is not automatically decided by birth.

“Because the king can never be suggested, that he didn't understand the traditions that governed succession, he understood them very well. And all the sons were eligible were old enough to be identified or at least to be considered for identification as potential successors."