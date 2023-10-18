Cele alarmed by amount of ammunition found on suspects during KZN police ops

After visiting the scene where a police officer was killed, where police also shot and killed four alleged criminals, Police Minister Bheki Cele raised concerns at how armed and prepared criminals always seem to be.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele said he was alarmed by the amount of ammunition found on suspected criminals during police operations in KwaZulu-Natal.

Cele was in Durban on Tuesday, following two shooting incidents involving suspected criminals and police officers.

After visiting the scene where a police officer was killed, where police also shot and killed four alleged criminals, Cele raised concerns at how armed and prepared criminals always seem to be.

He said they always have a large amount of bullets to use for gun fights.

"The other thing that is a problem is that they have a very big amount of ammunition. Yes, they might have stolen the gun somewhere but we'll have to find out who supplies these bullets. You'll find out that these bullets are bought by people with licences."



Cele added that there was a need to tighten some of the regulations around the buying of guns, even by those who are licenced to buy arms and ammunition.