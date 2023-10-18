Board finds conflict of interest in appointment of service providers for NSFAS

The board briefed the media in Pretoria over the system and allegations made against NSFAS CEO Andile Nongogo who has since been placed on leave.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) board has found that there was a conflict of interest in the appointment of some of the service providers who received the funding scheme's direct payment system tender.

Nongogo was placed on a leave of absence in August just as the NSFAS board started its investigation into the allegations made against him.

The scheme's board chairperson, Ernest Khosa, said investigations found that Nongogo actively participated in the presentations to the bidding committee.

"This is a material violation of public procurement processes of NSFAS, which he was employed to safeguard and uphold."

Khosa said the report's recommendations would be adopted as they are.

Nongogo has been given time to write back to the committee and motivate why his contract should not be terminated.