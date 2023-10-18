Go

5 Parly officials fingered in destructive National Assembly fire matter

Secretary to Parliament Xolile George on Wednesday revealed the findings of an internal investigation commissioned a year ago.

FILE: Flames arise from the National Assembly, the main chamber of the South African Parliament buildings, after a fire that broke out the day before restarted, in Cape Town, on 3 January 2022. Picture: RODGER BOSCH/AFP
18 October 2023 13:45

CAPE TOWN - Five Parliament officials have been implicated for both system and human resource lapses that contributed to the fire that gutted the National Assembly building in January 2022.

The probe found that the fire could have been prevented if the parliamentary precinct had been better secured.

It also found a host of fire security measures such as doors and alarms that were not functioning properly at the time.

The decision not to deploy parliamentary security staff at night, on weekends and on public holidays, also contributed to the security breach.

Only one person, Zandile Mafe is currently facing criminal charges related to sparking the fire.

