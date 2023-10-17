Go

Zulu king saddened by royal family bringing internal dispute into public domain

Tuesday is day two of Prince Simakade’s court application to overturn President Cyril Ramaphosa’s certification of his half-brother as the Zulu king.

The delegation of King Misuzulu KaZwelithini greet their legal team ahead of the start of proceedings at the Pretoria High Court on 17 October 2023. Picture: Thabiso Goba/Eyewitness News
17 October 2023 12:13

PRETORIA - AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini said that he was saddened by the royal family bringing its internal disputes into the public domain.

Misuzulu’s spokesperson, Prince Africa Zulu, said that the king wished that this matter could have been resolved in-house.

Simakade’s application is currently being heard at the Pretoria High Court.

It’s been just over a month since the death of the Zulu prime minister, Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

While Buthelezi’s death brought the royal family together, at the Pretoria High Court they stand more divided than ever.

The Spokesperson for the Zulu royal family, Prince Africa Zulu, said that reconciliation had failed.

"The Zulus are praying for the unity of the Zulu nation. And the king is praying for the unity of the Zulu nation. So, we remain very confident that the devil and Satan will be defeated in this once and for all."

The court proceedings continue.

