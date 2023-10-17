WC scooping 8 World Travel awards will help boost its economy: MEC Wenger

The Cape Town International Airport was recognised as the continent's leading airport. Cape Town was also recognised as Africa's leading destination city. The city's cruise ship terminal, as well as several luxury hotels, also received top rankings.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities, Mireille Wenger, said the eight awards clinched by the Western Cape at the World Travel Awards would help boost the province's economy.

MEC Wenger said she was delighted that so many incredible offerings the province had to offer were recognised on such a prestigious world stage.

"The closer we get to our summer peak period, the more reasons we have to expect a record-setting season," she said.

"This is very exciting because the tourism and hospitality sector contributes significantly to our economy and especially to job creation in the Western Cape."

The City of Cape Town's Mayco member for Economic Growth, James Vos, said he was overjoyed.

"We will work around the clock to build on the gains we have made in growing a tourism industry that is boosting employment and investment opportunities."