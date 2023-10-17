WC man handed 23-year prison sentence for murdering his girlfriend

The Murraysburg Regional Court in the Western Cape has sentenced Solomon Ferreira to 23 years imprisonment for killing his girlfriend, Petronella Goeieman.

CAPE TOWN - The Murraysburg Regional Court in the Western Cape has sentenced Solomon Ferreira to 23 years imprisonment for killing his girlfriend, Petronella Goeieman.

It's believed that the 59-year-old killed his 31-year-old girlfriend during an argument on the evening of 4 November 2021.

Ferreira's mother, who was the State's witness, told the court that during the argument she heard a loud bang as if someone was being hit against the wall, followed by silence.

The following morning, she went to check on the couple and found the deceased lying on her back.

Ferreira was arrested a few days after the incident.

Ferreira admitted to killing Goeieman, however, he claimed that he acted in self-defence.

It's understood that during cross-examination, he contradicted himself several times and his version was exposed as a fabrication.

State Advocate Noluvuyo Ndinisa argued for the 20-year minimum sentence, saying Ferreira had no respect for human life and was a danger to women.

She also told the court that Ferreira was on parole for rape when he murdered his girlfriend.

Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head, Advocate Nicolette Bell has welcomed the sentence, saying gender-based violence and femicide had no place in our society.