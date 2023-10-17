Treasury's 'budget reductions' result in R163m in unauthorised expenditure

StatsSA and other departments briefed Scopa on unauthorised expenditure at the National Treasury on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Statistics South Africa (StatsSA) said “excessive budget reductions” by National Treasury have made it incur unauthorised expenditure amounting to millions.

The entity also stated it has to put a moratorium on the hiring of more staff because of its shrinking budget.

But members of Parliament (MP)'s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) weren’t sympathetic, saying the entity should learn to budget more efficiently.

StatsSA and other departments briefed Scopa on unauthorised expenditure on Tuesday.

The state entity responsible for collecting key population data, said unauthorised expenditure incurred is mainly on compensation of employees.

It said that the compensation of employees’ budget reduction resulted in unauthorised expenditure amounting to R163 million.

Acting Statistician-General Calvin Molongoana said unauthorised expenditure was incurred due to excessive budget reductions applied by the National Treasury and resulted in insufficient budget allocation.

He said they won’t be hiring as a result.

"In mitigating unauthorised expenditure, the department has placed a moratorium on the filling of vacant posts for four years," said Molongoana.

But MPs from the Democratic Alliance and Economic Freedom Fighters slammed the entity for failing to meet the available budget every year.