State must be at forefront of renewable energy, green hydrogen – Ramokgopa

Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said on Monday that the state needed to determine the country’s renewable energy policy direction, adding government couldn’t be ‘retrenched’ and made a secondary player in the space.

CAPE TOWN - Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said the state needed to be at the forefront of renewable energy and green hydrogen.

He said the state needed to determine the country's policy direction as it looked for cleaner energy sources.

Ramokgopa said government couldn't be "retrenched" and be made a secondary player in the renewable space as it embarked on a just energy transition.

He also made assurances that load shedding was almost over, saying the "end is in sight".

Ramokgopa was on Monday addressing the second South African Green Hydrogen Summit in Cape Town.

He addressed delegates at the summit, where he called for greater investment in the space.

Ramokgopa told the summit that government needed to lead the green hydrogen economy, expected to create up to 300,000 jobs.

"The point I'm making is that the state must not be retrenched. The state must be at the forefront, determining both the direction and velocity of this investment."

He said the summit took place during the current challenge of load shedding, saying the problem was nearly solved.

"The backdrop is against unmet energy demand or what we refer to as load shedding. Of course, the end is in sight, I have to mention that the end is in sight."

The summit will wrap up on Tuesday after two days of discussion that saw various companies signing memorandums of cooperation to promote green hydrogen.