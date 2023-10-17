Process in place to declare June floods a provincial state of disaster in WC

Heavy rains resulted in severe flooding that claimed the lives of two people and left a trail of destruction in some parts of the province.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Disaster Management Centre is in the process of declaring the June floods a provincial state of disaster.

The agricultural sector sustained estimated damage of more than a billion rand.

The Western Cape Disaster Management centre said that the classification of the June floods was received last week from the Disaster Management Centre. The centre stated that a request to classify last month's floods is also being sent.

The centre's Colin Deiner, said it's unfortunate that they cannot group the two floods together as they will have to declare the last floods as a separate incident.

Deiner said that a team of engineers from the South African Defence Force has done all the assessments of collapsed bridges and roads, and the report is expected on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Access to others has been a challenge to carry out assessments - added Deiner.