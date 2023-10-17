Pandor: SA believes in a two-state solution to Israel-Palestine conflict

Pandor said the years of denial of Palestinian human rights stood in front of the adoption of a peaceful resolution to the conflict, which intensified after Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel earlier in October.

JOHANNESBURG - The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation International Relations, Naledi Pandor, said that while she was concerned about the lives lost in the Israel-Hamas conflict, she acknowledged how Palestinians in Gaza struggled for many years.

Thousands of people have been killed, both in Gaza and Israel, since Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel earlier in October.

"We recognise the desperation that leads to actions of this nature, having been a people who have experienced oppression and denial of freedom, and who had to engage in a struggle to obtain freedom from oppression."

She said South Africa believed there should be a two-state solution to the conflict.

"In order to have a two-state solution, there would have to be a reversal of the occupation. I think it’s important to state that there should be an implementation of standing United Nations resolutions on this matter. We believe there should be a two-state solution."