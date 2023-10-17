Mkhwebane on joining EFF: 'I think I will be contributing a lot'

Busisiwe Mkhwebane announced on Monday that she would be joining the red berets as an ordinary member of the party’s ward 28 in Kwaggafontein, Mpumalanga.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Public Protector, Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, said that she was not joining the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to be fast-tracked into a position.

The country’s fourth Public Protector said that she joined the EFF to continue her work of helping poor and marginalised communities.

"I think I will be contributing a lot. I'm an expert in good governance, I am an expert in service delivery-related issues. The EFF has a voice out there, I will be bringing my experience, hence I say I will be working with the communities."

Mkhwebane is the second former government employee to join the EFF recently, following in the footsteps of Mzwanele Manyi.

Political analyst, Doctor Levy Ndou, said while the pair do not have a constituency, they bring a wealth of governance experience to the EFF.

"We might see Advocate Mkhwebane heading into Parliament or going into a provincial legislature but I think we still have to wait and see but the biggest possibility is we might see Advocate Mkhwebane being given a position in government by the EFF."