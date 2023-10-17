Lawyers welcome order allowing client to speak against rape-accused musician

The man has been accused of raping two women and assaulting another and turned to the courts after one of the women reported him to various institutions with which he was involved.

JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers acting for a woman who was issued with a protection order barring her from speaking out against a local musician accused of rape, have welcomed the Johannesburg High Court’s decision to overturn it.

He had claimed this was harassment but the High Court on Friday found it wasn’t and that he had been dishonest with the lower court.

The woman was represented in court by M. Neale Incorporated.

And in response to the ruling, Lerato Moabelo, representing the firm, acknowledged her "remarkable courage in sharing her experiences".

Moabelo said their client and the other women involved in the matter "are truly warriors".

She said the case held immense significance in that "it confronts the pervasive issue of gender-based violence against women in South Africa".

Moabelo said that their foremost objective was to empower their client "to openly share her experiences without being silenced" and that their broader aim was to extend this support "to other victims facing similar challenges in South Africa".