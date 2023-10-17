KZN disaster management on high alert as heavy rain pummels province

The province is already experiencing rainfall and the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) said that communities must prepare for the possibility of localised flooding.

DURBAN - A level 6 warning for heavy downpours has been issued for the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, with a level two warning issued for the eastern regions.

The province is already experiencing rainfall and the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) said that communities must prepare for the possibility of localised flooding.

Parts of the province, including eThekwini, which was the hardest hit by the 2022 floods, have been experiencing heavy rains since Monday morning.

KZN Cogta said that its disaster management teams remained on high alert as more heavy rains are expected to hit the northern parts of the province.

King Cetshwayo and uMkhanyakude district municipalities in northern KZN are part of the main areas warned to be on stand-by for the heavy downpours.

KZN Cogta spokesperson, Siboniso Mngadi: "This comes after another alert that was issued by the South African Weather Services which shows that the King Cetshwayo and uMkhanyakude districts in the northern parts, will receive more rains during the day today until Wednesday."

Mngadi said that public infrastructure was at risk of being damaged, including roads and bridges.

"These persistent rains may lead to road, bridge, and settlement (both formal and informal) flooding, as well as disruptions to essential services such as water, electricity, and telecommunication."

The provincial government also urges people to postpone or cancel non-essential traveling due to the weather conditions.