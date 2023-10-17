Kusile's unit 1 returns to service, 4 other units set to return by year's end

On Monday, the power utility announced the recovery of unit one at the Kusile power station after a year of being out of service.

JOHANNESBURG - As the country continues to face an energy crisis, there is some good news - Eskom says it's making significant progress in its fight against load shedding.

"We welcome the return to service of Kusile Unit 1, ahead of schedule. The return of unit 1 continues to strengthen the stability of generation performance & adds 800MW into the grid." Dr @Kgosientsho_R pic.twitter.com/tLLmNVfczT ' South African Government (@GovernmentZA) October 16, 2023

Three units at the power plant went offline in October last year, following a mechanical fault.

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has indicated that four units that were offline at the Kusile power station would return to service by the end this year.

Unit one, three and four are back online, and according to the minister's forecasts, unit five will be back in service by the end of this year.

This means the power plant's generation capacity has significantly improved due to the return of the units, resulting in lower stages of the rolling power cuts.

While Kusile is meant to be generating a total of at least 4,800 megawatts, unit one and three bring 800 megawatts each to the national grid.