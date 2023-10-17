Joburg CBD building fire commission of inquiry set for late October

A raging blaze ripped through the five-storey hijacked building in August, leaving many more people with severe injuries.

JOHANNESBURG - The proceedings of the commission of inquiry into the Usindiso building fire in Marshalltown that killed 77 people will begin on 26 October 2023.

A raging blaze ripped through the five-storey hijacked building in August - leaving many more people with severe injuries.

READ: Marshalltown fire inquiry delay out of govt's control - GP Premier

The commission was appointed by Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi to probe the cause of the fire and the prevalence of hijacked buildings in the Joburg CBD.

Speaking at a media briefing in Johannesburg on Tuesday, the commission’s chairperson Justice Sisi Khampepe outlined the rules that would guide proceedings.

"The rules have not yet been published because of a technical glitch from the printer’s side. They will definitely be published today [Tuesday]. The rules may be amended from time to time should the need arise."