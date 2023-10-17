IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa to take up new role in Parliament

The passing of the party's founding president Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi inevitably means there will be changes for the IFP as party president Velenkosini Hlabisa takes on this new role.

DURBAN - Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) president Velenkosini Hlabisa is leaving the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature to replace the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi in the National Assembly in Parliament.

This decision follows a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the IFP, held in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

Hlabisa has now been redeployed to take up the position as IFP parliamentary leader.

Hlabisa's post in the legislature will now be replaced by Musa Zondi, who recently made a surprise return to the IFP, while national chairperson Blessed Gwala will take on the role of leader of the official opposition in the legislature. Madlopha Mthethwa will become party chief whip.



"These appointments are effective immediately, and the IEC and the National Assembly of Parliament will facilitate the necessary administrative processes with the party," said IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa.

These changes also come after the party recently faced internal disputes, with a faction questioning Hlabisa's leadership.

Eyewitness News understands the party will also give an update on the other NEC outcomes later this week.