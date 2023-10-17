Hill-Lewis intent on getting Prasa hand over control of rail service to CoCT

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis welcomed a court application by civil society organisation, Unite Behind, that seeks to compel the city and Prasa to agree on a service-level plan for the rail system.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said that he was intent on getting the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) to hand over control of the rail service to the municipality.

Hill-Lewis welcomed a court application by civil society organisation, Unite Behind, that seeks to compel the city and Prasa to agree on a service-level plan for the rail system.

If the application is successful, Prasa will still manage the operation of the rail system in Cape Town, but the city will oversee the rail agency's legal obligations.

The mayor said the devolution of Prasa remained a priority.

"The overall goal is to get passenger rail devolved for the city to run in the shortest possible time. We will keep pushing for that devolution to happen, including through an inter-governmental dispute process, but in the interim, it is vital that Prasa's service delivery is measurable with clear agreed targets for improvement."



Unite Behind attorney, Joseph Mayson, said the city had a legal obligation to hold Prasa accountable.

"A service-level plan between the city and Prasa will enable greater accountability at Prasa, improve commuter rail services, and localise power as intended in the Constitution."

Prasa is yet to respond to Eyewitness News’ request for comment on the matter.