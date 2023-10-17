'Fake doctor' due in court on charges of fraud, escaping lawful custody

The police swooped on Kingsley Leeto Chele, who they describe as 'a Facebook con artist', earlier this month.

JOHANNESBURG - An alleged "fake doctor" is set to make an appearance in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Tuesday to answer to charges of fraud and, now, escaping from lawful custody as well.

He’s accused of scamming nurses and pharmacists out of thousands of rands by styling himself as a doctor and/or pharmacist and convincing them to invest thousands of rand in projects that didn’t exist.

Chele, who’s been denied bail, managed to escape from custody last week but has since been rearrested.

Two cases of fraud were opened against Kingsley Chele in Sunnyside and Klipgat in June this year and he was arrested on 2 October.

According to the police, though, Chele made a run for it while they were cataloging assets believed to be the proceeds of crime at his home last week.

He was re-arrested early on Monday morning in Vosloorus.

This on the back of a tip-off from the media.

He’s now expected to face an additional charge of escaping from lawful custody when he makes his next appearance in the dock, which is scheduled for Tuesday.