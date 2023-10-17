Court hears King Misuzulu’s coronation was unlawful

King Misuzulu was recognised as the heir to the highly-contested Zulu throne by government in 2022, but a faction of the royal family believes the move was premature and wants the decision set aside.

JOHANNESBURG - The Pretoria High Court heard that the multi-million rand coronation for AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini was unlawful.

King Misuzulu was recognised by government with a massive fanfare in 2022, after he was announced as the heir to the highly contested throne in the Zulu kingdom.

But a faction in the royal family believes the move by government was premature and wants the decision set aside.

The latest court case is part of a series of challenges by Prince Simakade, who believes he should be at the helm of the monarchy.

It was an unusual start to court proceedings as President Cyril Ramaphosa now finds himself at the centre of a succession battle between two factions of the Zulu royal family.

Prince Simakade took Ramaphosa to court as he tries to bolster his bid to dethrone King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

He believes Ramaphosa's decision to recognise his half-brother as the successor to the late King Zwelithini was taken in haste.

Prince Simakade said the king's coronation should have come only after the contest for the throne was resolved either internally or by the courts.

The adjudication of the succession battle by the court is extraordinary and is expected to set a precedent for customary law.

Judge Norman Davis will continue to hear submissions until Wednesday.