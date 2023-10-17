City Power says attacks on technicians unacceptable after 2 employees robbed

The two female employees were robbed of their valuables by two men who were driving a white vehicle.

JOHANNESBURG - Two Joburg City Power employees were mugged while on duty in Roodepoort on Monday.

City Power spokesperson, Isaac Mangena, said that while the incident was reported to a local police station, this was just one of many robberies of this nature.

"This year alone, our teams have been held at gunpoint, robbed of cellphones, laptops, toolboxes, hijacked and injured to the point of hospitalisation, all while on duty and servicing communities in Johannesburg."

He said that the attacks hindered City Power technicians from carrying out their work.

"The constant attacks on our technicians are unacceptable and will not be tolerated. The work that our technicians do is an important service to our communities and they work tirelessly daily to ensure that residents have access to electricity either by attending to unplanned outage calls, essential maintenance work or auditing, to name a few."