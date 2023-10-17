Boesak ungrateful for rejecting street name honour, says PA

The party had been in private consultation with Allan Boesak over the renaming of Louis Botha Street in Johannesburg in his honour. After initially accepting the honour, Boesak has since withdrawn it following the Patriotic Alliance's public support of Israel.

JOHANNESBURG - The Patriotic Alliance (PA) said that Doctor Allan Boesak was ungrateful following the anti-apartheid activist’s rejection of having a street named after him.

The party had been in private consultation with Boesak over the renaming of Louis Botha Street in Johannesburg in his honour.

After initially accepting the honour, Boesak has since withdrawn it following the PA's public support of Israel.

In a letter addressed to the PA’s deputy president, Kenny Kunene, Boesak said that he did not want to be associated with a party that supported the apartheid state of Israel.

Kunene said that coloured anti-apartheid activists had been relegated to the dustbin of history.

He said that the PA was trying to honour Boesak for his contribution to the freedom of this country.

Kunene said that the party had no regrets for its public support of Israel and disagreed with Boesak’s assessment that it’s an apartheid state.

"I think that he wants to be relevant in the public space and also during this debacle of Israel but be that as it may, I just find it to be very much ungrateful."

Kunene said that there were many other anti-apartheid heroes who would be grateful for having a road named after them.