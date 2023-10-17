ANC sub-committee says communities undermining govt's efforts on migration

Minister of Police Bheki Cele and the ANC’s Peace and Stability Sub-Committee chairperson said they want communities to assist in the fight against lawlessness, rather than exhibiting contradictory behaviour towards them.

BOKSBURG - The African National Congress’s (ANC) peace and stability sub-committee complained about community members who housed illegal migrants, yet they complained about the impact that undocumented non-South Africans had on the country.

Its chairperson, Polly Boshielo, and Minister of Police Bheki Cele told journalists on the sidelines of the ANC's national executive committee (NEC) in Boksburg that they wanted communities to assist in the battle against lawlessness.

The pair listed court battles between the NGOs and Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi, citizenship marriages, and some of the country's own current regulations to gain entry to South Africa as part of the challenges confronting the governing party when it came to migration.

Cele said police efforts were at times undermined by the communities they served.

He said that when arrests were made, community members brought them warm food and other items, but the next day, those same community members would be marching, complaining about foreign nationals.

Cele said communities needed to play the same role and Boshielo echoed his sentiments.

"They house them, then they come and complain to us. In terms of Home Affairs, they are dealing with the issue of marriages that will happen for convenience so that they can get the citizenship and then, you know, the NGOs that keep on taking Minister Motsoaledi to court."