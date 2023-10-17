Amari Wines: A sip towards creating a legacy and black generational wealth

Siyabonga Maphalala, Sazi Ngcobo, Luyanda Maphalala, and Xolani Mancotywa started Amari Wines in 2017, with Amari Lush being their first variant.

JOHANNESBURG – Sipping one's way to success is no easy feat, especially with South Africa producing such a wide range of whiskey, beer, wine, and sparkling wines.

But one business has taken challenges in their stride.

Eyewitness News spoke to the producers of Amari Wines, one of South Africa’s only 100% Black-owned MCC’s (Method Cap Classique), about their journey.

“One needs to remember that one of the main reasons we are in the MCC space is that we were lucky enough to have worked in the space for years before creating our own MCC. And what we have seen is that, like other niche industries, many black people are not even aware of them. This is a result of non-exposure, and one of our goals is to make South Africans know more about wine and MCC in general,” said co-founder Sazi Ngcobo.

Siyabonga Maphalala, Sazi Ngcobo, Luyanda Maphalala, and Xolani Mancotywa started Amari Wines in 2017, with Amari Lush being their first variant.

It’s with great pleasure and joy, that we announce our new and official availability in @woolworths_sa *



Find us in store or online 🍾🥂https://t.co/MmakwCwVL3#AmariXWoolies #SharedWithAmari

*select stores pic.twitter.com/Sdu47TCWcV ' AMARI MCC (@AmariMcc) October 12, 2023

“The fact that we are and always have been a self-funded business is the most challenging thing we’ve faced, but also the greatest thing we’ve faced, as we’ve had to learn the hard way, pay our school fees, and get to where we are by taking the long route,” said Ngcobo.

The name Amari is from African-Yoruba origins and means ‘strength’. The co-founders of Amari Wines managed to survive the pandemic and hard lockdown, seeing great benefits during that time.

“We launched in February 2021, which was still in the heart of lockdown, and due to changes in consumer behaviour which saw people buying in bulk whenever given a chance to purchase alcohol. We were able to capitalise and reach a fairly large segment of the market by not using traditional mechanics such as tastings and bottle giveaways,” said Ngcobo.

The group took advantage of digital platforms to gain awareness and sales. And now they will debut at Woolworths, delivering a Lush Vintage Methode Cap Classique to the broader market.

Amari is for you and your friends! 🥂 #MeetTeamAmari pic.twitter.com/jPy0DTmlah ' AMARI MCC (@AmariMcc) September 5, 2023

“Being in Woolworths is an amazing accomplishment, which we didn’t even foresee to be possible for at least another two years. Our plan was firstly to become a well-established brand in our local market, take on Africa, and become a celebrated African brand, before taking on the world.”

Ngcobo said their partnership with Woolworths was a testament to their dedication to sharing the joy of fine Lush Vintage Methode Cap Classique with discerning consumers.

Sazi Ngcobo went on to quote Amari Wines' vision, which is “to be an Afro-Global business, focused on creating a legacy and black generational wealth through community empowerment, whilst providing sustainable products and being constantly innovative.”

According to Glass of Bubbly, when it comes to South African sparkling wines, the Method Cap Classique is renowned. This unique method of making sparkling wines has been used in South Africa since the mid-1990s, and has become the country’s signature style of sparkling wine.

“We in South Africa underestimate how popular some of our local brands are in certain international markets. However, I do acknowledge that there are only a handful of farms that have made a recognisable impact in global markets. I do also feel the MCC are the best poised to be the ‘next thing’, after seeing how Prosecco has grown in what were traditionally known as ‘Champagne Markets’ over the last few years.”

MCCs are made using the traditional method, or Méthode Champenoise, which is the same method used to make Champagne in France.