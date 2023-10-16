Zulu royal battle back in high court

Prince Simakade has asked the high court in Pretoria to declare unlawful the decision by President Cyril Ramaphosa to recognise king Misuzulu as the king of amaZulu.

JOHANNESBURG - A heavily divided Zulu royal family has taken its battle for the throne back to the courts on Monday.

The succession battle was triggered by the passing of king Qwelithini more than two years ago and the subsequent death of queen regent Mantfombi Dlamini.

Misuzulu - the eldest son of king Zwelithini and queen regent Mantfombi – was named successor in a charged family meeting.

But King Misuzulu’s half brother, Prince Simakade, believes the president’s decision failed to take the unresolved customary processes into account.

"The moment there is a dispute or there is evidence or an allegation, all the President needed to have in order for this power to be triggered was an allegation that there has been non-compliance with the law that governs the identification of a successor. And we say the President had ample evidence of that," said Thabani Masuku, Prince Simakade's legal representative.