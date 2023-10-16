Zikalala must be held to account for ‘construction mafia’ progress claims – DA

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said Public Works Minister Sihle Zikalala should be held accountable for allegedly lying about the government's progress in addressing the construction mafia.

The so-called construction mafia were armed groups that targeted government's construction projects, demanding large amounts of money from companies awarded tenders.

The party threatened to file a complaint against Zikalala with the public protector after he claimed that over 200 arrests had been made in connection with the construction mafia.

The DA said Zikalala failed to provide substantial proof that these arrests were made.

The party accused the Public Works Minister of breaking the executive code of ethics by allegedly misinforming the public about the construction mafia arrests.

While Zikalala's department dismissed the party's claims, the DA's Sello Seitholo remained adamant that there was a deliberate effort to lie about the number of arrests.

“The Democratic Alliance has given Minister Sihle Zikalala time to come clean and present evidence in the number people arrested in connection to the construction mafia.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently announced the establishment of 20 task teams to address construction mafias.