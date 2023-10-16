World Food Day: NGO says healthy food must be accessible to everybody

The advocacy group said no one should be celebrating World Food Day when 20 million people go to bed hungry every day.

CAPE TOWN - A handful of members from the People's Health Movement gathered outside Parliament on Monday.

The non-governmental organisation (NGO) is calling on the government and private sector to address what it deems the food crisis in South Africa.

The coincides with World Food Day.

The movement added that over 30 million people have no other choice but to eat unhealthy food due to high food prices.

According to the organisation's coordinator, Tinashe Njanji, this shouldn’t be the case in South Africa because we produce enough food.

"Government must also take action to alleviate hunger in our community to make sure that everyone has access to affordable healthy meals every day. Healthy food must not be a choice for the rich, but it must be something that everyone is able to enjoy."

Njanji added that the government should support small-scale farmers in poor communities to make food more affordable and accessible for everyone.