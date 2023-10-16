Unite Behind drags Prasa, CoCT, Chikunga to court over compromised rail system

Earlier this year, the city described the rail system as "collapsed", saying it only transports about 2% of commuters in Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) and the Minister of Transport are facing court action by civil society organisation Unite Behind.

The organisation said it made a court application to compel the city and Prasa to enter into a service-level agreement for an efficient rail service in Cape Town.

Unite Behind attorney Joseph Mayson told Eyewitness News that the organisation wants to ensure that a safe, efficient and affordable rail system is a constitutional right for passengers.

Mayson said over the last two decades - the transport minister and Prasa violated the rights of public transport users, especially rail commuters.

"Minister Chikunga and Prasa have flouted the Constitution, the National Land Transport Act and government policy by refusing to agree to a service-level agreement with the city of Cape Town and other municipalities."

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis welcomed the court action, saying it's in line with the city's efforts to devolve the rail system.

"The overall goal is to get passenger rail devolved for the city to run in the shortest possible time. But in the interim, it is vital that Prasa's service delivery is measurable with clear agreed targets for improvement."

Prasa has not responded to Eyewitness News' queries for a statement related to the court application.