SA Weather Service issues storm alerts for KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape

The SA Weather service cautioned the public in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape that the adverse weather poses a danger to lives and may lead to localised flooding.

picture: trendobjects/123rf.com
picture: trendobjects/123rf.com
16 October 2023 07:26

DURBAN - The South African Weather Service has issued a level six warning for heavy rains across KwaZulu-Natal for Monday.

It's cautioned the public that the adverse weather may pose a danger to lives and lead to localised flooding of roads, bridges and settlements.

The province is expected to receive more than 50 millimetres of rain.

The weather service also issued a level five warning for the Eastern Cape for Monday.

The King Sabata Dalindyebo, Nyandeni, Port St Johns, Ingquza, and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela local municipalities were expected to receive between 50 and 100 millimetres of rain

