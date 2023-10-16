Go

SA's first impeached PP Busisiwe Mkhwebane joins the Economic Freedom Fighters

This comes a month after Mkhwebane’s term as the country’s fourth Public Protector prematurely came to end.

FILE: Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on 13 June 2023 released supposed audio clips about alleged R600,000 bribery attempt by ANC members of Parliament and the chairperson of the Section 194 Parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
FILE: Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on 13 June 2023 released supposed audio clips about alleged R600,000 bribery attempt by ANC members of Parliament and the chairperson of the Section 194 Parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
16 October 2023 17:41

JOHANNESBURG - Former Public Protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has joined the Economic Freedom Fighters.

She made the announcement on Monday, during a media briefing in Kwaggafontein, Mpumalanga.

Mkhwebane said she did not join the EFF for positions.

“As the Public Protector, I always said I will protect the poor and marginalised. This has given me the opportunity to do that,” she said.

ALSO READ:

This comes a month after Mkhwebane’s term as the country’s fourth Public Protector prematurely came to end.

Mkhwebane made history by becoming the first head of a Chapter 9 institution to be impeached by Parliament.

Timeline

More in Politics

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA