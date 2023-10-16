SA's first impeached PP Busisiwe Mkhwebane joins the Economic Freedom Fighters

This comes a month after Mkhwebane’s term as the country’s fourth Public Protector prematurely came to end.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Public Protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has joined the Economic Freedom Fighters.

She made the announcement on Monday, during a media briefing in Kwaggafontein, Mpumalanga.

Mkhwebane said she did not join the EFF for positions.

“As the Public Protector, I always said I will protect the poor and marginalised. This has given me the opportunity to do that,” she said.

Mkhwebane made history by becoming the first head of a Chapter 9 institution to be impeached by Parliament.