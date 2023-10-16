SA's first impeached PP Busisiwe Mkhwebane joins the Economic Freedom Fighters
This comes a month after Mkhwebane’s term as the country’s fourth Public Protector prematurely came to end.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Public Protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has joined the Economic Freedom Fighters.
She made the announcement on Monday, during a media briefing in Kwaggafontein, Mpumalanga.
Mkhwebane said she did not join the EFF for positions.
“As the Public Protector, I always said I will protect the poor and marginalised. This has given me the opportunity to do that,” she said.
Mkhwebane made history by becoming the first head of a Chapter 9 institution to be impeached by Parliament.
BREAKING: Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has joined the EFF.' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 16, 2023
The former Public Protector is currently hosting a media briefing in Kwaggafontein, Mpumalanga. TCG pic.twitter.com/Ur8EAUXIHG