Pretoria High Court dismisses Motsoaledi's application to appeal ZEP ruling

A full bench in June upheld a challenge that the Helen Suzman Foundation and the Consortium for Refugees and Migrants in South Africa levelled against the decision.

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Pretoria has refused Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi leave to appeal its ruling declaring as unconstitutional his decision to terminate the Zimbawean Exemption Permit

programme.

A full bench in June upheld a challenge that the Helen Suzman Foundation and the Consortium for Refugees and Migrants in South Africa levelled against the decision.

The minister then filed an application for leave to appeal, which was argued last month.

The bench on Monday dismissed the application with costs.

ALSO READ:

• ZEP: Zimbabweans in SA have a month to find alternative ways to regularise stay

• Zimbabweans living in SA scramble to obtain visas as ZEP expiration looms

• Home Affairs to defend scrapping of ZIM exemption permit in court

• Zim nationals in SA leaning on waiver method as ZEP expiration looms