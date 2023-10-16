Pravin Gordhan expected to address ANC NEC on SOEs after resignations

ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula expressed concern over Eskom board chair Mpho Makwana’s resignation, saying it was a challenge that came at a time when they believed there was some sort of stability at the power producer.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister was expected to brief the ANC's national executive committee (NEC) on Monday regarding the country's state-owned companies.

Over the weekend, ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula told journalists, on the sidelines of the 3-day meeting, that Gordhan would pitch up to give an update on the SOEs.

Mbalula expressed concern over Eskom board chair Mpho Makwana’s resignation, saying it was a challenge that came at a time when they believed there was some sort of stability at the power producer.

READ: 'All is not well at Eskom', says Scopa chair on Makwana's resignation

Gordhan, who has been accused of meddling, has watched over a series of resignations at both Eskom and Transnet in recent days.

READ: After 3 years at the helm, Transnet freight rail CEO Siza Mzimela bows out

It was suggested that Makwana resigned due to differences with the Gordhan over the appointment of a CEO.

The struggling power producer has been without a chief executive for 7 months.

The strong views some NEC members have when it comes to Gordhan were likely to find expression during Monday's closed meeting.

Mbalula said the constant Eskom woes have had an adverse impact on his party.

"It has actually plunged us into a crisis of self-defence every day - load shedding, mismanagement, running down the entity."

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver a closing address at the NEC later on Monday.