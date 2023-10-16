Over 300 people nabbed for political murders in KwaZulu-Natal

Political parties and the KwaZulu-Natal government have been grappling with a recent upsurge of killings in the province - following changes in coalition agreements in Nongoma.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele said there's a response from security forces to political killings - despite continuing incidents of politicians being gunned down in the country.

Cele and the African National Congress (ANC)'s chair of the peace and stability subcommittee - Polly Boshielo - briefed members of the media on the sidelines of the party’s national executive committee meeting in Boksburg on Monday.

He said 348 people have been arrested in connection with the murders since the 2018 establishment of a unit aimed to deal with the issue.

Cele said that it's untrue that nothing is done to combat the scourge.

"Indeed, there are ANC people that have been arrested for killings, there are IFP [Inkatha Freedom Party] people arrested for killing IFP and all that. This thing to say there’s nothing happening there can’t be true, with 348 people arrested and hundreds of them are in custody."