Misuzulu's anointing as king was premature, court told

The succession battle came in the wake of a leadership vacuum caused by the 2021 deaths of King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu and Queen Regent Mantfombi.

JOHANNESBURG - The late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has been accused of meddling in the internal affairs of the Zulu royal family as the battle for the throne rages on.

Buthelezi - who died more than a month ago - spearheaded the process that would see Prince Misuzulu anointed as King.

The succession battle came in the wake of a leadership vacuum caused by the 2021 deaths of King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu and Queen Regent Mantfombi.

ALSO READ: Zulu royal battle back in High Court Zulu royals arrive at Kwaphindangene to mourn late Mangosuthu Buthelezi

Buthelezi’s role in the royal family is the subject of scrutiny at the Pretoria High Court where Misuzulu’s recognition as king is being challenged by Prince Simakade Zulu.

Prince Simakade’s lawyer Alan Dodson said Mangosuthu had no jurisdiction to announce a new king in a meeting called in May 2021.

“There was a faint attempt to rely on a meeting held at Ulundi on 29 September in 2021 and it suffers from the same flaws and more as the meeting of 14 May. And the president seems to like that meeting. By that time, we submit there was a firm divide in the royal family and obviously, members of the Prince Simakade grouping were neither inclined nor invited to attend.”

Dodson said President Cyril Ramaphosa’s subsequent decision to recognise King Misuzulu’s appointment was premature – ignoring the dispute in the kingship.

“How can it possibly be said in the face of such a voluminous document that there wasn’t a dispute that was drawn to the president or even an allegation? And one needs to go no further than the heading to know there was an allegation, and it links back all the time to a non-compliance to customary law and that’s exactly the circumstance in which the president is required to intervene.”