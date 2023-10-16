Law enforcement treating AKA murder with caution to avoid protraction - Cele

Police Minister Bheki Cele, without mentioning slain footballer Senzo Meyiwa by name, told journalists in Boksburg during the African National Congress' national executive meeting that police don't want a repeat of what's happening with his case.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele says law enforcement is treading carefully on its investigation into the murder of rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes - with fear that it could be protracted and complicated like the high-profile murder case involving a soccer star.

Cele, without mentioning slain footballer Senzo Meyiwa by name, told journalists in Boksburg during the African National Congress' national executive meeting that police don't want a repeat of what's happening with his case.

AKA and his friend chef Tebello Motsoane were gunned down outside a club in Durban in February.

READ: KZN police say they're making significant in-roads in AKA murder case

Police have recovered the gun and vehicles believed to have been used in the hit.

Cele said officials also have sight on their alleged suspects: "They have identified those people, we have found the operations and all that, the fear of the AKA thing, because it’s a very high-profile case. So the team says when they act, they want to act on a very tight thing because they fear to arrest and let go and give us problems as one case at the present moment is giving us a lot of problems."