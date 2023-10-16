Inside EWN | Bogus doctors: Is enough being done to quell this growing trend?

The Gauteng health department said it was looking to improve its verification processes to ensure all medical personnel were who they claimed to be, after fake doctor Matthew Lani's qualifications were brought into question, while another woman masquerading as a pharmacy graduate emerged.

JOHANNESBURG - Bogus medical doctors were a hot topic last week after it was discovered that popular content creator ‘Doctor’ Matthew Lani was not a qualified medical practitioner.

The fake doctor said he practiced as a medical practitioner at the Helen Joseph Hospital.

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) said it was looking to improve its verification processes to ensure all medical personnel were who they claimed to be.

His fans were left shocked last week after it was discovered that this version of him was not real.

This video, posted on social media last Sunday, led to stakeholders in the medical fraternity taking their concerns to social media, questioning the qualifications of the online doctor.

Shortly after this video started circulating, the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) released a statement, saying Lani had never been a student at the institution.

Wits urged Lani to retract his claims suggesting that he obtained his medical qualification there. In fact, the university couldn't find his name on its database, and concluded that he was not a Wits alumnus.

Just when his fans thought it couldn’t get worse, the Health Professions Council of South Africa released a statement refuting claims that he was registered as a medical practitioner.

With Lani’s qualifications now in question, the Gauteng Health Department confirmed that Lani had been falsely presenting himself as an employee of the department.

In a video posted on social media, he can be seen walking through the corridors of a hospital, which made social media users believe he was a doctor.

Gauteng Health Department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said Lani had been pretending to be employed at the Helen Joseph Hospital, where he moved around the corridors curating content for social media.

“On 16 June 2022, the GDoH ran a campaign across its facilities as part of Youth Month commemorations where many young medical professionals were asked to send in their video clips on what it means for them to be born-free (born after 1994). Lani was one of the participants, and this was the only time the Department ever worked with him. At the time, there was nothing that raised suspicion that he was not a person in the employ of the facility.”

Modiba explained that a case of impersonating a medical doctor had been opened by the department against Lani.

“The opening of a criminal case against Lani is in line with the Health Professions Act, Act No. 56 of 1974 as amended, which states that practicing whilst not registered with the Health Professions Council of South Africa is a criminal offence, and that any person who uses any name, title, description or symbol indicating, or calculated to lead persons to infer that he or she is the holder of any qualification of which they are not shall be guilty of an offence and on conviction, is liable to a fine, imprisonment or both.”

As all this was unfolding, Matthew Lani did not back down, and took to social media to try and explain himself.

In one of the videos, he mentioned that he did not have a National Senior Certificate, as he completed his high school diploma with the Cambridge International College.

These claims were once again dismissed by the institution, stating that Lani has never been enrolled at Cambridge International College.

The college also resorted to taking legal action against him in an attempt to protect its reputation.

At the same time, the Gauteng Education Department has confirmed that indeed, Matthew Lani does not have a matric certificate.

“The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) can confirm that there is no existing record of a National Senior Certificate (NSC), or matric certificate, for Matthew Bongani Lani, who has been masquerading on social media as a medical practitioner,” spokesperson Steve Mabona said.

Mabona says Lani began his career in education as a learner at the Bordeaux Primary School in Randburg in 2007.

This is where it was discovered that he had to be sent to a special needs school, where he studied until 2012.

He said Lani disappeared from the schooling system and only re-emerged in 2016.

“Matthew re-emerged on our system in 2016 at Fourways Adult Centre, where he wrote three subjects as a part-time candidate. However, he only passed one of those subjects.”

With no verifiable qualifications and multiple cases opened against him, Lani has still not admitted to being a bogus doctor.

Hot on the heels of this story, another social media user was confirmed to have lied about being a pharmacy graduate from the University of Limpopo.

Nthabiseng Ramoloko's pictures have been making the rounds online, with her seen wearing scrubs and a white coat from the university.

On her profiles, Ramoloko says she is pursuing a master’s degree in clinical pharmacy and pharmacology at Limpopo University.

However, the university says, based on its records, Ramoloko has never been a student at the institution, and does not hold any qualifications from the university.

The Limpopo University said it would take whatever action necessary to protect the reputation of the university, especially because Ramoloko was seen wearing a lab coat with the university's logo.

The Health Allied and Allied Workers Indaba Trade Union (HAITU) said with the Matthew Lani case, the Gauteng Health Department was partly to blame for not doing its due diligence when it comes to verification.

“HAITU is not surprised this is happening, because the department has a long history of endorsing, and employing people who are not suitably qualified, and they often do not even bother to do the necessary checks to confirm qualifications. They jumped on the bandwagon and promoted a fake doctor because they wanted to appear relevant,” the union’s general secretary Lerato Mthunzi said.

Mthunzi said opening a criminal case against Lani was not enough, as the department needed to address the challenges within the system.