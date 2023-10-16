Green hydrogen economy could contribute 3.6% to GDP by 2050 - Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa was addressing the South African Green Hydrogen Summit in Cape Town this week, where international investors and energy players have gathered.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said the green hydrogen economy has a key role in providing clean energy and could contribute 3.6% to the GDP by 2050.

Ramaphosa also said green hydrogen has the potential to create over 300,000 jobs in the country if it's exploited properly.

Ramaphosa was addressing the South African Green Hydrogen Summit 2023 in Cape Town on Monday, where international investors and energy players gathered.

Ramaphosa said green hydrogen has the potential to propel the country’s economy and also help the environment by producing clean energy.

Green hydrogen is created by passing electric currents through fluid or water, a process powered entirely by renewable energy releasing zero emissions.

"It has been estimated that the hydrogen economy has the potential to add 3.6% to our GDP by 2050 and approximately create 370, 000 jobs. Now being South Africa where jobs are scarce and unemployment is significantly high, this will be no mean feat."

Minister in the Presidency for Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa also addressed the summit calling on the public and private sectors to invest $6 billion each in the continent for renewable and green energy.