GP e-hailing drivers set to strike, commuters warned to expect delays

Drivers and vehicle owners from e-hailing services, including Uber and Bolt, are picketing over commission rates as well for their respective companies to remove trip radar services.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng commuters can expect delays when requesting Uber and Bolt rides on Monday as drivers and vehicle owners strike over commission rates.

The drivers also want the e-hailing companies to eliminate trip radar services, which are notifications sent to all drivers upon a trip request.

READ: Uber eats drivers to go on strike over cut delivery fees

According to the E-Hailing Partners Council, the service forces drivers to accept rides without adequate information, including the ride fee, the distance, and pick-up and drop-off locations.

“The pockets of our drivers are empty. Their ability to maintain the vehicles are eroded by day. So that’s why we are embarking on this protest,” E-Hailing Partners Council's Kenny Moretsele said.

He said while commuters could still request rides, prices might be exorbitant due to the protest.

“Our clients will have to use other means of transportation because there will be serious disruptions since drivers are on the picket line. Clients can try and request, but they will struggle to get a ride.”