Gift of the Givers recruiting for aid missions to Gaza

Teams from the humanitarian organisation left South Africa last week to assist victims of the ongoing Israel and Palestine war in Gaza with supplies.

CAPE TOWN - Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers said it was recruiting more people to join teams that were helping war victims in Gaza.

The organisation's teams left the country last week after being granted safe passage to assist war victims with supplies.

According to the NGO, it had also assisted with generators after the power supply was cut off.

The organisation's founder, Imtiaz Sooliman: "From day one, Gift of the Givers teams in Gaza have been very active, even though they themselves are under severely, physical, emotional, and mental stress for the fear of their families and the continuous bombings."