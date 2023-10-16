Former UJ professor arrested for allegedly defrauding the institution of R14m

Johannesburg - A former professor at the University of Johannesburg (UJ) spent the weekend behind bars after being arrested allegedly for defrauding the institution of about R14 million.

The former UJ council chairperson, Roy Marcus, handed himself over to the police on Friday.

It's alleged that Marcus along with two of his accomplices used to embezzle the university submitting and approving fake invoices before 2017.

The Hawks alleged that Marcus, along with former UJ vice chancellor of finance Andries van Schoor would submit invoices of work not done by the institution's service provider Investment Corporation.

Its director Adreas Spilhaus is the third accused in the matter.

Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale said Marcus would approve the invoices without following due procedure.

"Marcus did not have the delegation or authority to approve such payments, thus breaching the code of conduct of the University of Johannesburg as they failed by not exercising due care and skill - as well as failing to act in the interest of the university. He and his accomplices misrepresented themselves to the university."

The trio is expected back at the Palm Ridge Magistrates court on 4 December 2023.