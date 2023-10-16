Former apartheid police officer expected in court for UDF activist's murder

Wesley 'Matiri' Madonsela was charged with the 1989 murder of 17-year-old Siphelele Nxumalo, who was shot multiple times in Chesterville.

DURBAN - A former member of the apartheid regime's elite security branch was expected to appear in the Durban Regional Court on Monday morning in connection with the murder of an United Democratic Front (UDF) activist.

At the time, Madonsela had been part of the police's security branch, based in KwaZulu-Natal.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Kara said the case revealed atrocities committed against political activists by the security branch.

“Madonsela, who was part of an A-team that worked with the natal security branch, disappeared after the murder but was eventually arrested. He is currently out on bail.”