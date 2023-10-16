'Fake doctor' rearrested after escape from custody

Kingsley Leeto Chele, who apparently also goes by Dr Kingsley Chele or Dr KJ Ncube, escaped from custody last Wednesday but police said he has rearrested on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Another alleged fake doctor has been re-arrested after escaping from police custody last week.

Kingsley Leeto Chele, who apparently also goes by Dr Kingsley Chele or Dr KJ Ncube, was arrested on fraud charges earlier this month.

The police describe him as “a Facebook con artist who targeted women by misrepresenting himself as a doctor or a pharmacist and scamming them out of their hard earned money”.

He escaped last Wednesday but the police said he had been nabbed again.

Police said Chele’s modus operandi was to target health professionals on Facebook.

He allegedly pretended to be a doctor or pharmacist and convinced them to invest thousands of rand in projects that did not exist.

Two cases of fraud were opened against him in Sunnyside and Klipgat in June this year and he was arrested on 2 October.

He had been denied bail and was in custody awaiting his next scheduled appearance before the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court, scheduled for tomorrow, when he escaped.

According to the police, the Asset Forfeiture Unit had been roped in to assist with attaching assets believed to be the proceeds of crime and they were busy cataloguing them when he made a run for it.

Police said he was re-arrested early on Monday morning in Vosloorus following a tip-off from the media.