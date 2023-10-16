eThekwini issues suspension intent letters to 6 involved in alleged R17m fraud

The eThekwini Municipality announced several officials were suspended after internal investigations revealed they benefited from funds set aside for three housing projects, which was distributed between two companies.

DURBAN - The eThekwini Municipality issued letters of intent to suspend six city officials allegedly involved in a R17 million fraudulent transaction.

On Sunday, the municipality announced that several officials had been suspended after internal investigations revealed that they benefited from funds set aside for three housing projects.

The city said that while it was still investigating how the payments were processed, the R17 million was distributed to two companies.

“The three housing projects are continuing. However, there will be a budget shortfall in the current financial year, which means their estimated completion will now be during the 2024/25 financial year,” eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Gugu Sisilana stated.