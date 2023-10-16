Ekurhuleni metro police closely monitoring Tembisa after protest calls

A poster calling for fair and consistent billing, the cancellation of municipal debt for residents, and better police visibility in the area circulated on social media during the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) are closely observing parts of Tembisa on Monday morning following calls for mass protest action.

This followed a poster circulating on social media over the weekend, calling for fair and consistent billing, the cancellation of municipal debt for residents, and better police visibility.

READ: Tembisa residents threaten to protest after being removed from land

EMPD Chief Superintendent Kelebogile Thepa said their members have been deployed to the area.

“We wish to implore the community of Tembisa to refrain from damaging essential infrastructures, and further take cognisance of those who wish to access the public roads, to do so without hindrance. We will stop at nothing to bring the responsible perpetrators to book and face the full might of the law.”